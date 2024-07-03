Ted DiBiase Knew LA Knight Would Be A Hit In WWE After NXT Run

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about LA Knight’s rise in WWE after working with him and Cameron Grimes as part of a 2020 storyline in WWE NXT. You can check out some highlights below:

On doing comedy in NXT as an old school guy: “Well, I mean, you consider that — yeah. I mean, considering who I was and my character. You know, how long I’d been out of the picture and what have you; I thought it was pretty good.”

On whether he saw LA Knight’s potential during his NXT run: “I saw enough of him to know that he — it’s kind of like the one thing that you can’t develop is charisma. You either have it or you don’t. You have that special whatever it is that sets you apart from the others. And you know, you can’t teach charisma; you either have it or you doubt. Now if you have it you can help somebody grow a little more in it and make it stronger.

“But again like I said, LA Knight, I saw it. I said, ‘He’s got it.’ I didn’t know how far he would go. But I knew he was gonna — unless he screwed up at some point, he had the potential to go to places. And at that point, how far? You know, nobody knew. Because a lot of that, once he gets to move up, and he gets into a position, how is he going to respond to that position? And is it going to, you know, vault him back up into a higher one? And that’s something only time tells”

On whether he’s ever been in a ladder match: “No, I have never been in a ladder match. And again, I don’t think that I would ever want to be in a ladder match.”

