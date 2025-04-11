Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania 41 next weekend in Las Vegas. There are currently 48,621 tickets out for night one (April 19) and 51,044 for night two (April 20). Each night is urrently set up for 53,410, but more seats will open up as production ends. On the secondary market, there is a $151 get-in price for night one and a $234 price for night two.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Seattle has 8,884 tickets out.

RAW in Sacramento on April 14 has 12,922 tickets out and will sell out.

The 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas on April 18 has 2,183 tickets out.

Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN SHOW in Las Vegas on April 19 has 1,820 tickets out.

The Roast of Wrestlemania with Tony Hinchcliffe on April 20 has 2,357 tickets out.

NXT in Las Vegas on April 22 has 1,238 tickets out.

Smackdown in Fort Worth on April 25 has 9,392 tickets out.

Smackdown in Des Moines on May 2 has 5,564 tickets out.

RAW in Omaha on May 5 has 6,490 tickets out.

Smackdown in Dayton on May 9 has 7,356 tickets out.

Backlash in St. Louis on May 10 has 11,819 tickets out.

RAW in Louisville on May 12 has 6,051 tickets out.

Smackdown in Greensboro on May 16 has 7,577 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on May 19 has 4,793 tickets out.

Smackdown in Savannah on May 23 has 5,358 tickets out.

Smackdown in Knoxville on May 30 has 11,451 tickets out.

RAW in Tulsa on June 3 has 6,799 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lexington on June 13 has 6,723 tickets out.