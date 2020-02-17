Teddy Hart Comments on Arrest and Incarceration in New Video

Teddy Hart has released a new video with Maria Manic addressing his arrest and incarceration. As previously reported, Hart was arrested in Richmond, Virginia on February 11th on charges of possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and distribute.

Hart notes in the video, which you can see below, that he left Manic at their Maryland hotel after ROH Free Enterprise, as she wasn’t feeling well due to a hit to her head she took at the show. Hart said they decided to “take a night off” and headed to Virginia to acquire some pot. On the way, he says, his license plate didn’t match the registration for his car and he was pulled over. Hart said that he tries to explain to the police it was “taken care of” but they searched his car, finding marijuana and steroids. He was arrested and is still in prison currently.

As previously noted, Hart’s hearing is set for April 23rd. Hart noted that his cats are in Manic’s care and that the situastion with the car is already resolved with the police, with it being set to be released back to his company.