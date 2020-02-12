Teddy Hart Arrested for Charges of Alleged Possession

– WrestlingInc.com reports that former MLW wrestler Teddy Hart (aka Edward Ellsworth Annis) was arrested last night (Feb. 11) in Richmond, Virginia. Teddy Hart was arrested on charges of possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and distribute.

Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance that is classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia. It has a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and a fine of $2,500. Per the report, Schedule III substances include anabolic steroids and ketamine.

According to PWInsider, Teddy Hart is at the moment still incarcerated at the Richmond City Jail after being booked at earlier tonight at midnight.

Hart’s court appearance is scheduled for April 23. He has had a number of legal issues and arrests in the past. Hart exited from MLW last December after requesting his release.