Teddy Hart Reportedly Requested MLW Release Late Last Month

We reported earlier this week that Teddy Hart had been released from MLW after losing the MLW World Middleweight title. PWInsider has more details on the story, including the fact that Hart had been requesting his release since late last month. His departure was reportedly the result of several issues over the last several months. MLW denied his release multiple times until this week, which they announced on Friday.

The issues are said to have started in September, when Hart didn’t show up for his scheduled pre-tapes in Dallas. A Best of Three Falls match against Dynasty at MLW War Chamber also didn’t go as planned, as Hart was made to look better than the rest in the first fall. Tom Prichard, who was producing, was very upset and almost quit MLW as a result, even though he had just started working there.

Hart also no-showed the promotion’s combined show with The Crash in Mexico, even though he was heavily promoted. He was set for a six-man tag, and since he no-showed CRASH had an extra talent they couldn’t use. MLW reportedly thought that made them look bad. They are now working with AAA and their relationship with the Crash has ended. Sources also claim that Hart appearing in the crowd at NXT and other events disrespected the company, as he was a champion at the time.

The source said: “We felt Teddy was being not only disrespectful to us but to AEW and NXT and their locker rooms. If he had just been in the back, it’s a non-issue. He was taking away from the talent in the ring with the antics too.”

In November, Hart once again no-showed pre-tapes. In addition to that, the plan for his match with Myron Reed was changed and it reportedly made Reed look bad. It almost made MLW go off the air before a planned segment with CONTRA Unit. MLW was taping live to tape, with the plan to air it later on BeIN Sports. There would have been zero time to post-produce, which also caused issues. The angle was set to begin a CONTRA Unit vs. Hart Foundation feud, with Hart returning January in Dallas in a surprise.

Hart made his own comments on his Youtube channel with girlfriend Maria Manic, stating that MLW disrespected him by not supporting him after allegations that his ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler disappeared in the fall of 2016 and police in Canada were looking into a missing persons case. Hart responded to claims that he was involved on Twitter at the time, noting that their relationship ended before she moved to Florida, and he was living in Texas by then.