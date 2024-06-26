– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long commented on Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to the Unholy Union at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Below are some highlights:

Teddy Long on his lack of surprise for the finish: “Well, kinda, in a way, no not really… Well that overseas market is gonna be a big money market for this company. So that’s what they are thinking about. They also understand this is entertainment. But like I said, maybe, we don’t know what’s gonna happen after this. Maybe when they come back to the states, they may have some other plans for Bianca and Jade.”

On WWE knowing they’d return to Scotland: “I think they did something for where they were, because they know they are gonna go back there… Maybe when they do go back, they may have rematch there, and the girls may take it back then, if they don’t do something before then.”