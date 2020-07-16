Tegan Nox Comes Out As Gay, Reveals Backstage Reaction

In a post on Instagram last week, Tegan Nox came out as gay by posting a photo of herself and her girlfriend Sierra St. Pierre at a theme park. In an interview with Newsweek, Nox spoke about how she went about making the decision to come out and what the backstage reaction has been like. Here are highlights:

On the backstage reaction to coming out: “My life has always been a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ situation, but I felt like it was the right time, especially when you’ve found the right one you’re in love with. It was the right time to do that. The reaction has been great. There are a few people who obviously don’t agree with that, but 99 percent of the reactions have been positive. I’ve got texts coming through from so many colleagues and friends. It was nice. It’s great to see that there are so many nice people in the world.”

On talking to Sonya Deville before decision: “I actually talked to Sonya before I even did this. She was a big, big help. She gave me her phone number and told me to text her if I needed anything. So we keep in contact quite a lot about it. She’s a massive help with the fans, because my family knew but my fans didn’t. So she helped me bring it out to the public.”

On possibly wrestling at Evolution 2 if it happens: “Like you said, I was unfortunately unable to compete in the first Evolution, but I was lucky enough to be there to watch and witness everything. Now I feel it would be cool to have an Evolution 2—that would mean the world to not only myself but the other women who couldn’t compete at the first one. [Women’s wrestling] has a fantastic spotlight right now, but we can take it to another level with an Evolution 2.”

On which WWE legend she wants a match with: “Oh, Molly Holly. Please give me a Molly Holly match, I just need it. I’m not asking for a lot. Just one match. Let’s go, Molly. If you want me to shave my head, I don’t care. We’ll have a hair vs hair match. Let’s go.”