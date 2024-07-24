wrestling / News
Templario Wins Tournament For A Shot at AEW International Title
July 24, 2024 | Posted by
During last night’s CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico, Templario won a one-night tournament for a shot at the AEW International Title. He will face MJF on the August 2nd episode of Viernes Espectacular. Templario defeated Averno in the finals with an avalanche powerbomb off the second turnbuckle.
a pretty definite victory https://t.co/bksxwmqsvl pic.twitter.com/Big6ogibi2
— luchablog (@luchablog) July 24, 2024
