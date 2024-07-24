wrestling / News

Templario Wins Tournament For A Shot at AEW International Title

July 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Volador Jr Templario CMLL Fantastica Mania Image Credit: NJPW

During last night’s CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico, Templario won a one-night tournament for a shot at the AEW International Title. He will face MJF on the August 2nd episode of Viernes Espectacular. Templario defeated Averno in the finals with an avalanche powerbomb off the second turnbuckle.

