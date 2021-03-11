wrestling

Terry Gordy’s Daughter Miranda Receives WWE Tryout

March 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Miranda Gordy

In an interview with the Cigar Store Idiots podcast (via POST Wrestling), Michael Hayes revealed that Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry ‘Bam Bam’ Gordy, recently received a tryout with WWE.

He said: “Matter of fact, we’ve got her [Miranda Gordy] coming into NXT for a tryout I think this coming Monday and Tuesday. So I hope she does well and I know some people are out there saying, ‘Well, you’ve been with WWE as long as you have. Why don’t you just give her a job?’ Well that’s not how you do it. That’s just not how you do it. You earn the job and then it sticks better and I’m pretty confident she’ll earn a job, but I know her father wouldn’t just want me to give her a job. She’s really coming along and she’s green as can be but I’ve seen a lot of improvement over the last year-and-a-half, two years.

Gordy has been wrestling for SWE Fury in Texas and also appeared for Thunder Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling promotion in December.

