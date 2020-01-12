Tessa Blanchard Doesn’t Appear at Impact Hard To Kill Media Day, Removed From Heavy Metal Wrestling Show

– Following allegations of bullying and use of a racial slur, Tessa Blanchard didn’t speak at Impact’s Hard to Kill media day and has been pulled from an indie show. As reported yesterday, several women came out alleging that Blanchard, who is set to face Sami Callihan for the Impact Wrestling World Championship at Hard to Kill, spat in the face of Black Rose in Japan and called her the N-word, as well as other accusations of bullying at events. Blanchard has denied the allegations.

According to Wrestling Inc, Blanchard didn’t speak to media at yesterday’s media day event for the Hard to Kill PPV despite being originally scheduled to do so.

In addition, Heavy Metal Wrestling has announced that Blanchard has been pulled from her scheduled appearance at their January 24th “Cease & Destroy” show, noting that they “take these allegations levied against [Blanchard] very seriously.”

Impact Wrestling has not yet commented on the allegations against Blanchard.