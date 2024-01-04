Tetsuya Naito On Headlining NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Over Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

Tetsuya Naito is competing in the main event of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 against SANADA, and he has weighed in on why their match is headlining the show. There was a fan push for the Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada match to main event Thursday’s show, and Naito spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview where he weighed in on the matter.

“I understand some people would think differently,” Naito said. “It’s good that there are different opinions. I know Okada and Bryan are famous worldwide–but so what? I want New Japan Pro-Wrestling to have more confidence and pride in the NJPW wrestlers and our matches.”

Naito will be challenging for SANADA’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the show.