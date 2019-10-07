The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: All WWE, NXT, AEW Reviews & Ratings Talk

411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex review WWE Raw, AEW Dynamite debuting on TNT, the loaded NXT show on USA Network, and much anticipated Friday Night Smackdown live on FOX! Plus, ratings discussion for each show.

Raw Season Premiere (0:00-10:25)

AEW Dynamite Debut (10:26-33:40)

Big NXT On USA Episode (33:41-54:15)

Smackdown On Fox Review (54:16-1:12:22)

Brock Lesnar VS Kofi Kingston (1:12:23-1:31:00)

WWE, NXT, & AEW TV Ratings (1:31:01-1:47:12)

HIAC PPV Preview (1:47:13-1:58:04)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

Exclusive music by The Resonant Complex

Follow me on Twitter: @JustinWatry

Thanks.