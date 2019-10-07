wrestling / News
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: All WWE, NXT, AEW Reviews & Ratings Talk
411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex review WWE Raw, AEW Dynamite debuting on TNT, the loaded NXT show on USA Network, and much anticipated Friday Night Smackdown live on FOX! Plus, ratings discussion for each show.
Raw Season Premiere (0:00-10:25)
AEW Dynamite Debut (10:26-33:40)
Big NXT On USA Episode (33:41-54:15)
Smackdown On Fox Review (54:16-1:12:22)
Brock Lesnar VS Kofi Kingston (1:12:23-1:31:00)
WWE, NXT, & AEW TV Ratings (1:31:01-1:47:12)
HIAC PPV Preview (1:47:13-1:58:04)
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
Exclusive music by The Resonant Complex
Follow me on Twitter: @JustinWatry
Thanks.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H and FOX Sports President Eric Shanks on Expectations for WWE Ratings on FOX, Shanks Thinks Smackdown Can ‘Rejuvenate Friday Nights’
- Jon Moxley Says WWE’s Congratulations To AEW Was Passive-Aggressive
- Goldberg Says He Doesn’t Know Who Matt Riddle Is & Doesn’t Care About NXT, Riddle Responds
- Match Results From AEW Dark Will Count Towards Win-Loss Record