The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Analyzing Night One Of the 2019 WWE Draft and AEW vs. NXT Week Two

411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex break down the 2019 WWE Draft so far, talk about week two of AEW and NXT airing on Wednesday nights. Plus, THAT ending at HIAC and a little wager on television ratings.

WWE HIAC Review (0:00-39:55)

Raw Thoughts/Lana & Lashley (39:56-50:15)

Wednesday Wrestling TV Ratings (50:16-54:27)

NXT Television Review (54:28-1:05:40)

AEW Dynamite Review (1:05:41-1:20:25)

2019 WWE Draft Night One (1:20:26-2:03:00)

Our TV Ratings Bet (2:03:01-2:09:32)

