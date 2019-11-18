s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex discuss AEW Full Gear, CM Punk appearing on WWE Backstage, early 2020 Royal Rumble thoughts, and much more.

Back In The Lab Again (0:00-6:00)

CM Punk Is Back…Kinda (6:01-19:40)

AEW Full Gear Review (19:41-45:33)

AEW Dynamite Review (45:34-1:02:05)

Quick NXT Thoughts (1:02:06-1:06:33)

The Fiend As Universal Champion (1:06:34-1:08:41)

Brock Lesnar Back To Raw (1:08:42-1:10:04)

Rey Mysterio VS Brock Lesnar (1:10:05-1:12:45)

The New Day’s Future (1:12:46-1:15:05)

WWE Stars Wanting Out (1:15:06-1:17:39)

Early 2020 Royal Rumble Picks (1:17:40-1:32:04)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

Thanks for listening.