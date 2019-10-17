The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Looking at Eric Bischoff’s Release, Analyzing Night Two Of the WWE Draft

wrestling / News
411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex discuss night two of the 2019 WWE Draft, talk about Eric Bischoff already being removed from his backstage Smackdown role, AEW and NXT show reviews, plus their TV ratings, and much more.
Eric Bischoff Out Of WWE (0:00-7:44)
WWE Draft Night Two (7:45-41:22)
NXT TV Review (41:23-47:44)
AEW Dynamite Review (47:45-1:04:20)
AEW/NXT Week 3 Ratings (1:04:21-1:15:55)
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
