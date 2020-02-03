wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Royal Rumble 2020 Review, Brock The GOAT, More
February 2, 2020 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex review the 2020 Royal Rumble event, talk about the memorable Edge/Randy Orton segment from Raw and discuss where Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho rank as all-time greats in wrestling history.
WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Review (0:00-48:04)
Edge/Randy Orton Segment On RAW (48:05-51:22)
Brock Lesnar The GOAT? (51:23-53:28)
Chris Jericho One Of The Best Ever? (53:29-1:03:47)
