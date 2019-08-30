The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Top 5 King Of The Ring Winners Of All-Time

411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex count down the best King of the Ring winners of all-time, preview the AEW All Out pay-per-view this weekend and the CM Punk return rumors.

Top 5 King Of The Ring Winners Of All-Time (0:00-45:50)

Updated 2019 WWE KOTR Bracket (45:51-56:20)

AEW All Out PPV Preview (56:21-72:12)

NXT UK Takeover Preview (72:13-74:35)

CM Punk Return Rumors (74:36-89:12)

