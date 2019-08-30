wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Top 5 King Of The Ring Winners Of All-Time
August 29, 2019 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex count down the best King of the Ring winners of all-time, preview the AEW All Out pay-per-view this weekend and the CM Punk return rumors.
Top 5 King Of The Ring Winners Of All-Time (0:00-45:50)
Updated 2019 WWE KOTR Bracket (45:51-56:20)
AEW All Out PPV Preview (56:21-72:12)
NXT UK Takeover Preview (72:13-74:35)
CM Punk Return Rumors (74:36-89:12)
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
