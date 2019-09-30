wrestling / Columns

The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Why CM Punk Will Return To WWE

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Justin Watry
CM Punk Money in the Bank

411’s Justin Watry breaks down the latest CM Punk return rumors and why WWE is favored over AEW, John Morrison possibly making a comeback, the Raw season premiere, NXT going live two hours on USA Network this Wednesday night with a couple of big title matches, AEW Dynamite debuting on TNT, plus the massive Smackdown Live/FOX show!

CM Punk To WWE Rumors (0:00-15:18)
John Morrison Returning (15:19-20:53)
Raw Season Premiere (20:54-26:00)
NXT Title Matches On USA (26:01-30:26)
Smackdown On Fox Debut (30:27-39:44)
AEW Dynamite On TNT (39:45-45:00)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

