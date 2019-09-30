wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Why CM Punk Will Return To WWE
411’s Justin Watry breaks down the latest CM Punk return rumors and why WWE is favored over AEW, John Morrison possibly making a comeback, the Raw season premiere, NXT going live two hours on USA Network this Wednesday night with a couple of big title matches, AEW Dynamite debuting on TNT, plus the massive Smackdown Live/FOX show!
CM Punk To WWE Rumors (0:00-15:18)
John Morrison Returning (15:19-20:53)
Raw Season Premiere (20:54-26:00)
NXT Title Matches On USA (26:01-30:26)
Smackdown On Fox Debut (30:27-39:44)
AEW Dynamite On TNT (39:45-45:00)
