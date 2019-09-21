The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Why Zack Ryder Is a Future WWE Hall Of Famer, Thoughts on Lesnar vs. Kofi

411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex discuss WWE Clash of Champions 2019, break down Zack Ryder’s career, talk about Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, NXT debuting live on the USA Network and much more…

Clash Of Champions 2019 Review (0:00-36:00)

Brock Lesnar Returns/Kofi Kingston (36:01-42:16)

King Of The Ring Finals On Raw (42:17-44:44)

WWE Smackdown 2005 Story (44:45-50:52)

NXT Debuts On USA Network (50:53-1:15:03)

Zack Ryder/WWE HOF Inductee (1:15:04-1:25:20)

Kenny Omega’s AEW/NXT Comments (1:25:21-1:31:50)

