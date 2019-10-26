wrestling / News
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: WWE Crown Jewel Preview, Review of NXT vs. AEW Week 4
October 25, 2019 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex preview WWE Crown Jewel 2019, review NXT and AEW from Wednesday, the weekly ratings discussion, Finn Balor as a heel, companies taking shots at each other and more.
Crown Jewel 2019 Preview (0:00-22:08)
NXT TV/Finn Balor Turns Heel (22:09-32:56)
AEW Dynamite Review (32:57-47:10)
Wednesday Ratings Week 4 (47:11-52:57)
Company Battle Lines (52:58-1:06:27)
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
Follow Justin Watry on Twitter: @JustinWatry
Visit theresonantcomplex.com
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall
- Jim Ross Takes Issue With Seth Rollins’ Comments on AEW Being the ‘Minor Leagues,’ Says It Makes Him Look Bad
- Jim Ross on Ryback’s WWE Run Being Disappointing, Early Concerns About The Miz
- Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore