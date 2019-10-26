wrestling / News

The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: WWE Crown Jewel Preview, Review of NXT vs. AEW Week 4

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Justin Watry
WWE Crown Jewel - Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex preview WWE Crown Jewel 2019, review NXT and AEW from Wednesday, the weekly ratings discussion, Finn Balor as a heel, companies taking shots at each other and more.

Crown Jewel 2019 Preview (0:00-22:08)
NXT TV/Finn Balor Turns Heel (22:09-32:56)
AEW Dynamite Review (32:57-47:10)
Wednesday Ratings Week 4 (47:11-52:57)
Company Battle Lines (52:58-1:06:27)

