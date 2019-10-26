The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: WWE Crown Jewel Preview, Review of NXT vs. AEW Week 4

411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex preview WWE Crown Jewel 2019, review NXT and AEW from Wednesday, the weekly ratings discussion, Finn Balor as a heel, companies taking shots at each other and more.

Crown Jewel 2019 Preview (0:00-22:08)

NXT TV/Finn Balor Turns Heel (22:09-32:56)

AEW Dynamite Review (32:57-47:10)

Wednesday Ratings Week 4 (47:11-52:57)

Company Battle Lines (52:58-1:06:27)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

Follow Justin Watry on Twitter: @JustinWatry

Visit theresonantcomplex.com