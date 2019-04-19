wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: WWE Superstar Shakeup Breakdown
April 18, 2019 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry is joined by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex to break down the pros and cons of the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup.
*Music by The Resonant Complex*
Intro/RAW Superstar Shakeup (0:00-26:00)
Outro/SDLive Superstar Shakeup (26:01-62:03)
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via
the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
