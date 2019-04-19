The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: WWE Superstar Shakeup Breakdown

411’s Justin Watry is joined by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex to break down the pros and cons of the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup.

*Music by The Resonant Complex*

Intro/RAW Superstar Shakeup (0:00-26:00)

Outro/SDLive Superstar Shakeup (26:01-62:03)

