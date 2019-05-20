The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE MITB Review, AEW Double or Nothing Preview

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 21. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will break down the WWE Money in the Bank PPV, and then a full preview of the AEW Double or Nothing PPV, discussing the loss of Page vs. PAC, possible surprises, and possible VISA issues looming. The show is approximately 125–minutes long.

* Intro

* WWE MITB Review: 3:30

* AEW Double or Nothing Preview: 44:00

