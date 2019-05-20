wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE MITB Review, AEW Double or Nothing Preview
May 20, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 21. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will break down the WWE Money in the Bank PPV, and then a full preview of the AEW Double or Nothing PPV, discussing the loss of Page vs. PAC, possible surprises, and possible VISA issues looming. The show is approximately 125–minutes long.
* Intro
* WWE MITB Review: 3:30
* AEW Double or Nothing Preview: 44:00
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
