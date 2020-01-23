wrestling / News

Various News: The Amazing Red Returning To ROH For Supercard of Honor, Free Match From WWE Royal Rumble 2013, Mike Kanellis Posts Photo of Daughter

January 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ring of Honor has announced that The Amazing Red will return to the promotion for ROH Supercard of Honor on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida. He joins a group that includes Jay White, Will Ospreay, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, PCO, Marty Scurll, RUSH, Jay Lethal, Slex, El Phantasmo and more.

– WWE has released a free match from Royal Rumble 2013, featuring CM Punk defending the WWE title against The Rock.

– Mike Kanellis has posted a photo of his daughter to social media, joking that she’s attempting a package piledriver.

