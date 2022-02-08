wrestling / News
The Boogeyman Signs New Deal With WWE
February 7, 2022 | Posted by
The Boogeyman has re-upped with WWE, revealing that he signed a new contract with the company. Marty Wright posted a video to Twitter of his new WWE contract, captioning it “thank you” with a shoutout to WWE and Vince McMahon. You can see it below.
No word on the nature of Boogeyman’s deal. He last appeared for WWE in the 2015 Royal Rumble, though he has also done some appearances on shows like Talking Smack and The Bump.
🙏🏽thank you #CEO/WWE VINCE MCMAHON pic.twitter.com/VJ0mrKbco7
— BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) February 7, 2022
