The Fiend Beats Daniel Bryan in Dark Main Event Following Smackdown (Pics, Video)

– Ahead of Sunday’s Strap Match for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble, The Fiend Bray Wyatt beat Daniel Bryan in a dark match main event for last night’s edition of Smackdown. The match was held after the conclusion of last night’s 205 Live following Smackdown at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Fiend beat Bray Wyatt underneath the red lights in about five minutes (via WrestlingInc.com). You can check out some images and clips from the match that were posted on Twitter.

Daniel Bryan will get another shot against Bray Wyatt on Sunday at the Royal Rumble. The event will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

The Fiend VS. Daniel Bryan dark match, only recorded The Friend's entrance because it's badass (sorry for my bad camera ;;) pic.twitter.com/1dupvzv0jj — Azelf🔜#RoyalRumble (@Azelf_Spl) January 25, 2020