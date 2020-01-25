wrestling / News

The Fiend Beats Daniel Bryan in Dark Main Event Following Smackdown (Pics, Video)

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Fiend Bray Wyatt Daniel Bryan WWE Royal Rumble

– Ahead of Sunday’s Strap Match for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble, The Fiend Bray Wyatt beat Daniel Bryan in a dark match main event for last night’s edition of Smackdown. The match was held after the conclusion of last night’s 205 Live following Smackdown at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Fiend beat Bray Wyatt underneath the red lights in about five minutes (via WrestlingInc.com). You can check out some images and clips from the match that were posted on Twitter.

Daniel Bryan will get another shot against Bray Wyatt on Sunday at the Royal Rumble. The event will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

