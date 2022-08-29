wrestling / News
The Fixers Win United States Tag Team Championships At NWA 74
We have new NWA United States Tag Team Champions for the first time in three decades, with The Fixers winning the titles at NWA 74. Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky won a 12-team Gauntlet match to0 win the reinstated titles at the PPV on Sunday. They last eliminated Team Ambition to pick up the win.
Also competing for the titles were Gold Rushhh, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, The Spectaculars, Rough and Ready, The Country Gentlemen, The Now, Hawx Aerie, La Rebelion, and The OGK. The Fixers are the first champions since Dick Slater and The Barbarian vacated the titles in July of 1992 due to their deactivation.
The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) ganan el Tag team battle royal para ser los nuevos Campeones en Parejas de Estados Unidos NWA #NWA74 #Night2 #NWA #ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/jZgjPRqekA
— IcnWRW (@IcnWrw) August 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To The Rock Leaving WWE For Hollywood, Rock Potentially Wrestling Another Match
- Note On Butch’s Wrestling Attire at Last Night’s Smackdown Taping (SPOILERS)
- Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
- Tay Melo Says Sammy Guevara and Former Fiancee Have A Good Relationship