The Fixers Win United States Tag Team Championships At NWA 74

We have new NWA United States Tag Team Champions for the first time in three decades, with The Fixers winning the titles at NWA 74. Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky won a 12-team Gauntlet match to0 win the reinstated titles at the PPV on Sunday. They last eliminated Team Ambition to pick up the win.

Also competing for the titles were Gold Rushhh, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, The Spectaculars, Rough and Ready, The Country Gentlemen, The Now, Hawx Aerie, La Rebelion, and The OGK. The Fixers are the first champions since Dick Slater and The Barbarian vacated the titles in July of 1992 due to their deactivation.