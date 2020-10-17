wrestling / News
Various News: The Great-O-Khan Comments on Name Change Following NJPW Event, Updated Lineup for Dragon Gate The Victory Gate 2020
– At yesterday’s NJPW G1 Climax 30 Night 17 event, The Great O-Kharn (aka former Young Lion Tomoyuki Oka) appeared and assisted Will Ospreay to help him defeat Kazuchika Okada. Ospreay turned heel and formed an alliance with O-Kharn, who noted on Twitter that he now wants to be called, “Great-O-Khan.”
He tweeted, “My name has improved. Kharn → Khan Khan is the same word as Genghis Khan, the emperor of the world’s strongest Mongol Empire. By Great-O-Khan.” You can view his tweet, along with footage from the conclusion of Ospreay vs. Okada from NJPW G1 Climax 30 Night 17, below.
My name has improved.
Kharn → Khan
Khan is the same word as Genghis Khan, the emperor of the world's strongest Mongol Empire.
By Great-O-Khan
— グレート-O-カーン (@Great_O_Khan) October 17, 2020
– Dragon Gate recently announced the following lineup for tomorrow’s The Gate of Victory 2020 event. The card will be held at Fukuyama Big Rose in Hiroshima, Japan.
* Naruki Doi, Ryotsu Shimizu & Punch Tominaga vs. Susumu Yokosuka, Kento Kobune & Taketo Kamei
* Keisuke Okuda vs. U-T
* Ben-K & Jason Lee vs. Masato Yoshino & Genki Horiguchi
* Ultimo Dragon, Dragon Kid & Shachihoko Boy vs. BxB Hulk, Kaito Ishida & Diamante
* YAMATO, Kzy, Kota Minoura & Dragon Dia vs. Eita, KAI, H・Y・O & Dia Inferno
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman On Possibly Managing Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Comparisons, SmackDown In 2002 vs. SmackDown In 2020
- Update On If The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At Wrestlemania Is Possible
- Nick Jackson Hints At Larger Focus On Kenny Omega and Darby Allin in Year 2 of AEW Dynamite
- Backstage Rumor on Alleged ‘NXT Reject’ Who Leaked Eric Bischoff’s Appearance in AEW