Various News: The Great-O-Khan Comments on Name Change Following NJPW Event, Updated Lineup for Dragon Gate The Victory Gate 2020

– At yesterday’s NJPW G1 Climax 30 Night 17 event, The Great O-Kharn (aka former Young Lion Tomoyuki Oka) appeared and assisted Will Ospreay to help him defeat Kazuchika Okada. Ospreay turned heel and formed an alliance with O-Kharn, who noted on Twitter that he now wants to be called, “Great-O-Khan.”

He tweeted, “My name has improved. Kharn → Khan Khan is the same word as Genghis Khan, the emperor of the world’s strongest Mongol Empire. By Great-O-Khan.” You can view his tweet, along with footage from the conclusion of Ospreay vs. Okada from NJPW G1 Climax 30 Night 17, below.

My name has improved.

Kharn → Khan

Khan is the same word as Genghis Khan, the emperor of the world's strongest Mongol Empire. By Great-O-Khan — グレート-O-カーン (@Great_O_Khan) October 17, 2020

– Dragon Gate recently announced the following lineup for tomorrow’s The Gate of Victory 2020 event. The card will be held at Fukuyama Big Rose in Hiroshima, Japan.

* Naruki Doi, Ryotsu Shimizu & Punch Tominaga vs. Susumu Yokosuka, Kento Kobune & Taketo Kamei

* Keisuke Okuda vs. U-T

* Ben-K & Jason Lee vs. Masato Yoshino & Genki Horiguchi

* Ultimo Dragon, Dragon Kid & Shachihoko Boy vs. BxB Hulk, Kaito Ishida & Diamante

* YAMATO, Kzy, Kota Minoura & Dragon Dia vs. Eita, KAI, H・Y・O & Dia Inferno