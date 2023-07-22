The Miz Praises GUNTHER’s Run as Intercontinental Champion, Says He Made It Prestigious

In an interview with Comic Book Nation (via https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/miz-gunther-making-ic-title-prestigious-if-he-dropped-it-now-he-s-world-title-mix target=new>Fightful), The Miz praised the current Intercontinental title run of GUNTHER, noting that the champion has made the belt prestigious. GUNTHER has been champion for 406 days, and is nine days away from surpassing the second-longest reign ever, ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage (414 days). The longest reign still belongs to the Honky Tonk Man at 454 days.

Miz said: “I think he’s doing with the Intercontinental Championship what exactly he should be doing with it and that is making it relevant, making it prestigious, being involved in meaningful storylines and making it mean something. He is at a level now where if he dropped the title, he’s in a mix for a WWE Championship and that’s what I always felt that title was supposed to be, not necessarily a stepping stone, but it was a title that builds you and builds you until you’re almost level with the World Heavyweight Championship. Once that title is dropped, or you can even go and have two titles, the world title and the Intercontinental. So I think he’s doing a great job. Who will unseat him? You’ve got Drew McIntyre going for it, he’s a very viable person. I remember back in the pandemic era, he was unstoppable in a WWE ring, except for me. I beat him for the WWE Championship, second reign. But who’s counting?“