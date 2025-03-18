The Miz Says His Segment Wrestling Invisible John Cena Is ‘Still Pretty Funny’

John Cena may not appreciate all the jokes about him being invisible, but The Miz still appreciates when he “wrestled” an invisible version of Cena. Cena cut a promo on last night’s Raw putting the blame on all the fans for his turning to the dark side, and talked about how he’s been the “butt of an invisible joke” for years. Miz reacted to the promo by posting his segment from the September 4th, 2023 episode of Raw where he pretended to wrestle an invisible Cena.

Miz wrote:

“I know Cena said in his promo tonight that being the butt of an invisible joke is not funny but this is still pretty funny to me. #WWERaw @WWE @netflix”

Cena is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.