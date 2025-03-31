The Miz Says Snoop Dogg Was ‘So Good’ In Adapting To Shane McMahon Injury At WrestleMania 39

Snoop Dogg stepped in in an impromptu moment when Shane McMahon was injured at WrestleMania 39, something the Miz feels Snoop should get a lot of credit for. Shane famously suffered a leg injury in the early momemnts of his segment with The Miz on night two of the 2023 PPV, and Snoop came in to take Shane’s place and deliver a People’s Elbow and get a win. Miz spoke with Metro for a new interview and recalled the moment, noting that the ability to improvise was a key. You can see highlights below:

On McMahon’s injury: “That definitely wasn’t supposed to happen, but it does happen. Those are moments that you don’t want to happen, but are also moments that you literally are like, ‘Okay, this is what I’ve been prepared for. The number one thing that was talked about was Snoop Dogg giving me a People’s Elbow, rather than, ‘Oh man, something happened at WrestleMania.”

On Snoop being able to adjust on the fly: “He was seamless. He was so good in that moment,”