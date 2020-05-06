The Revolt Reveal That WWE Offered Them More Than Reported $750,000 To Stay, Discuss What Bret Hart Told Them After Their Release

On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, The Revolt (Cash Wheeler aka Dash Wilder & Dax Harwood aka Scott Dawson) discussed how WWE actually offered them more than the reported $750,000 per year to stay with WWE, and how difficult it was for them to say no to all that money, as well as how Bret Hart told them how proud he was of them after they turned WWE down. Highlights are below.

Cash Wheeler on WWE offering even more money than what has been reported: “The numbers that have been reported contract wise, like the $750,000 for whatever years, the numbers were higher than that, they offered more than that, for us to do the clown, Cat in the Hat, Flava Flav clock stuff. And we said, look, we’ll do this, as long as you want us to until our contracts expire, but we’re not re-signing for any amount of money, unless it’s way, way up there, but we’ll give it 110% and we’ll have fun with it, and I think that kind of made it seem like, OK, they’re serious, they’re leaving, let’s pull them off TV, pull them off the road, and let’s just let them wait it out.”

Dax Harwood on how hard it was to turn down all the money WWE was offering: “It was very hard for me, I have a family, so it was hard for me to turn down the money that they were offering us, but I think it was even harder for Daniel, because he told me the whole time, ‘Man, I’ll do whatever you wanna do, I just want to make sure your family is taken care of.’ But, like I said, we talked about it, it goes back to wanting to do something special for the business, wanting to do something and give back to professional wrestling.”

Cash Wheeler on turning down all the money from WWE: “I knew David obviously has a lot more to lose than I do because I can get by on very little money, I don’t have extravagant tastes, I don’t have any real debts, I don’t have a kid to worry about, which I know he does, and so I was OK leaving and taking a pay cut if we had to, and people think that we have an elevated opinion of ourselves. It has nothing to do with just ourselves. We just know what tag team wrestling can do, and we know what other tag teams are capable of, and we just want tag team wrestling as a whole, across the board, I don’t care what company, to just get the time and respect.”

Dax Harwood on getting a text from Bret Hart the day they got their WWE releases: “The day that we were granted our release, that day, I got a text message from Bret Hart, and he told me how proud he was, he asked me to send it to Daniel which I did, he told me how proud he was of us and how proud he was that we stood up for ourselves and stood up for what we believed in, because it would have been so easy for us to sit back and collect the money. And when he sent me that text, I knew beyond any shadow of any kind of doubt that we had done the right thing, because the guy who is the king of standing up for himself, I mean he punched Vince in the face, the guy who is the epitome of standing up for what he believes in, took five minutes out of his day to text me and tell me how proud he was of us.”

