wrestling / News
The Revolt Set to Appear on This Week’s Talk is Jericho
May 5, 2020 | Posted by
The Revolt (aka the former Revival) will give their first post-WWE interviews on this week’s Talk is Jericho. Chris Jericho announced on Twitter that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be his guests on this week’s show, which releases tomorrow.
The two have yet to speak since they secured their WWE release last month and have been teased as potentially joining AEW.
This week on @TalkIsJericho:
Wed- The Revival of #TheRevolt w @DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR !!
Fri- The Top 10 @StephenKing books according to @jffeeney3rd & #LeChampion!@WestwoodOne
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Aubrey Edwards On Being The Target of Online Criticism, Being Told Her Lipstick Was Too Distracting For a Match
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- AEW’s Aubrey Edwards On Becoming a Wrestling Fan Due to CM Punk, Being Named ‘Daniel Bryan Crying Girl’