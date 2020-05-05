wrestling / News

The Revolt Set to Appear on This Week’s Talk is Jericho

May 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Revolt (aka the former Revival) will give their first post-WWE interviews on this week’s Talk is Jericho. Chris Jericho announced on Twitter that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be his guests on this week’s show, which releases tomorrow.

The two have yet to speak since they secured their WWE release last month and have been teased as potentially joining AEW.

