The Young Bucks See ‘FTR’ Written In the Sky In Latest Being the Elite

In the latest edition of Being the Elite, The Young Bucks see “FTR” written in the sky, a sign that the former Revival are likely headed to AEW. Highlights from BTE are below.

* The Young Bucks are hanging outside with Cutler filming them, noting they thought they were done with 200 episodes but they have nothing else to do now due to the ongoing quarantine, noting they are bored as hell. Nick said he recently had the doctor tell him he’s only at 15% health wise and not ready to return. Matt said he was told he will be hurt for at least another two years. They see something in the sky.

* Luchasaurus called Dr. Black (PJ Black) and asked for help regarding him losing his tail. Black told him he will make him some potion.

* Cutler starts the “Kick Out Challenge” where “local jobbers” try to pin him but he continually keeps kicking out. He vows to never lose another match but ends up getting pinned and begs for that footage to not be used.

* An ad airs for the Young Bucks book, only to have Colt Cabana end up being the focus of the ad.

* Dr. Black creates his potion for Luchasaurus. After a facetime call, the potions arrive at Luchasaurus’ door and he drinks them and has a wild trip.

* We see what the Young Bucks were looking at in the sky — “FTR” is written in the sky.