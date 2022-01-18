wrestling / News
The Road Warriors & Paul Ellering To Be Honored at The Gathering III in August
January 17, 2022 | Posted by
T-Mart Promotions will be paying homage to The Road Warriors & Paul Ellering at The Gathering III in Charlotte this August. PWInsider that Ellering and the legendary tag team will be honored at the convention, which takes place on August 4th through the 7th in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It was previously announced that the Triple Threat stable from ECW would also be honored at the convention.
You can find more about The Gathering III at the official website here.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF