The Road Warriors & Paul Ellering To Be Honored at The Gathering III in August

T-Mart Promotions will be paying homage to The Road Warriors & Paul Ellering at The Gathering III in Charlotte this August. PWInsider that Ellering and the legendary tag team will be honored at the convention, which takes place on August 4th through the 7th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It was previously announced that the Triple Threat stable from ECW would also be honored at the convention.

You can find more about The Gathering III at the official website here.