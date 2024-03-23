– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some details of his recent chat with Larry David, who called him up about his hatred of goal posts and field goal kicks. David then pitched to The Rock a no goal post idea for the UFL.

The Rock wrote on Larry David, “LOVE my guy Larry David. He hates goalposts and field goal kicks 😂 – we had a spirited and very productive conversation. At the end of the day, like me and all of us fans – he loves the game of football. We at the XFL had already implemented new innovative rules last season that we carry over to our new @XFL2023 league that starts this month. I’m considering creating THE LARRY BOWL in his honor 😂 🏈 📺 #UFL @RichEisenShow”