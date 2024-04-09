The Rock Granted Over 96,000 Shares Of TKO Stock

The Rock got a big post-WrestleMania financial boost, with TKO granting him over 96,000 shares of stock. The company issued an SEC filing on Tuesday noting that the WWE star, actor and TKO board member was granted 96,558 shares of stock as of Sunday.

TKO’s stock closed at $97.50 on Monday, which means the stock is worth $9.41 million.

The filing noted that the stock “vested upon completion of certain services described in that Independent Contractor Services and Merchandising Agreement, dated as of January 22, 2024, between the Reporting Person and World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC.” Rock now has a total of 193,116 shares of class A common stock in TKO, worth $18.8 million.