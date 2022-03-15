The Rock, Sting, Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, More Pay Tribute to Scott Hall

– Scott Hall’s passing continues to draw a number of tributes from both inside and outside the wrestling industry. Superstars and industry veterans are sharing tributes or messages on the tragic passing of the WWE Hall of Famer, along with actors and athletes from outside wrestling, such as O’Shea Jackson Jr. and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen. Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also shared a tribute for Hall on Instagram, which you can see below. The caption for his Instagram post reads as follows:

Pro wrestling just lost a legend in Scott Hall. Scott came from an era of pro wrestling where wrestlers were the biggest and toughest men on the planet. Scott was a big man who was athletically gifted. Tough as hell. And inside that ring he was an extraordinarily talented and intense athlete. Before my match here with Scott, I made sure to tell him how much his in-ring work influenced me. When I was a rookie in wrestling, I would study Scott’s matches. His style, intensity, crispness, and his excellent in-ring IQ and psychology. I studied his matches, frame by frame. He was shocked to hear this from me. We came up in different eras. He knew I was a student of the game, but had no idea he was one of the ones I studied. He thought that was so cool and we went out there that night and lit it the fuck up inside that ring It was my honor, brother. And “thank you for the house” Go rest high. #TheBadGuy

Others who shared tributes to Scott Hall include WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Kane, Jeff Jarrett, and more. Wrestling legend Kenta Kobashi also posted a message about Hall on social media as well. You can see all those tweets collected below:

Sad news… You will be missed Scott Hall 😔 pic.twitter.com/r4yZLjetub — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall RIP. A true friend to me. I will cherish his memory& love him forever. I hope he knew how I felt about him. Scott made me laugh, he made me think& he made me better. Scott was one of a kind. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) March 15, 2022

My family and I are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend, Scott Hall. I knew him most of my life and he will be very missed. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/gBPwUw250T — Joe Hennig (@JoeHennig) March 15, 2022

There was no one cooler than Scott Hall. Prayers go out to his friends and family. RIP Scott Hall — Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) March 15, 2022

Saddened to hear about Scott Hall’s passing. The Bad Guy was always great to my brother & I. My thoughts go out to his family & loved ones. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/cOxea6DvWF — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 15, 2022

Friends since 1987, Scott Hall will be missed by me and millions of "THE BAD GUY" fans pic.twitter.com/aOMAqVE5IV — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 15, 2022

And once again, WWE gets it right. RIP #ScottHall God Bless the Bad Guy 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/M6YuMLEwh2 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 15, 2022

Man the Scott Hall package had me feeling a lot. He knew what he was doing at the Hall of Fame. Every wrestling fan is better off because Scott Hall existed. RIP. pic.twitter.com/77PVfsoeNr — Sam Roberts (@notsam) March 15, 2022

Heart breaking, HUGE loss. He definitely made us all better – helped me with that one-of-a-kind Scott Hall insight. So many “Too Sweet” memories. Scott – you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Y2duSyrxlY — Sting (@Sting) March 15, 2022

For 30+ years Scott was many things to me —mentor, rival, etc; above all he was my friend. I never had a conversation w him that we didn’t either call each other “buddy” or joke about the “buddy system”. Rest easy buddy… I pray that you are at peace now. 🙏 Love ya Skit! pic.twitter.com/qKM4P28Gwj — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 15, 2022

Hey Yo. Rest In Peace, Scott Hall. What a life you have lived!! pic.twitter.com/ecLizT9JhA — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 15, 2022

Gutted to hear about Scott Hall passing away. I was the biggest fan when I was younger, I’d go to WWF events dressed up as him, even getting to know him personally as a fan. Years later I’d meet him professionally as a wrestler which blew my mind. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/KPCHBufG5r — Jonny storm (@wonderkidjonny) March 14, 2022

Effortlessly cool.

Remarkably intelligent.

Undeniably influential. I cherish the time I got to spend under Scott's learning tree as much as anything I've had the opportunity to do professionally. He is sorely missed already. RIP Scott Hall. pic.twitter.com/1ZrNJEfYMe — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 15, 2022

RIP Legend.🙏🏼

Always such a sad day when anyone in our industry passes away. Thanks for the amazing memories & all you’ve contributed to the wrestling industry. 1 of the best to ever do it. Love, prayers & condolences to the family, friends & fans of Scott Hall.

NWO 4 Life 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/v5JgAWcnRl — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) March 15, 2022

“Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but BAD GUYS do”

🙏🏽🙏🏽 Rest in Power Scott Hall #HeyYo pic.twitter.com/wzCrTQ6T7C — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) March 15, 2022

“Bad times don’t last. But bad guys do.” Long live Scott Hall. Razor Ramon. We love you. 🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔 pic.twitter.com/0C0MbO7DOe — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 15, 2022

God Speed #ScottHall — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall

Razor Ramón "Main-Eventing" in a new territory tonight

Many Greats who crossed over before him were there to welcome him A legend who will be missed — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 15, 2022

WWE Legends and Superstars have shared memories and paid tribute to the incredible legacy of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall following his passing.https://t.co/RXJfGpQx7o — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened by the news of Scott Hall's passing at the age of 63. The thoughts and deepest sympathies of everyone at NJPW are with Scott's family, friends and fans. In memoriam:https://t.co/CHeZC37Sol pic.twitter.com/U12dmFCx0E — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 15, 2022