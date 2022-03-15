wrestling / News

The Rock, Sting, Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, More Pay Tribute to Scott Hall

March 15, 2022
Scott Hall Image Credit: WWE

– Scott Hall’s passing continues to draw a number of tributes from both inside and outside the wrestling industry. Superstars and industry veterans are sharing tributes or messages on the tragic passing of the WWE Hall of Famer, along with actors and athletes from outside wrestling, such as O’Shea Jackson Jr. and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen. Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also shared a tribute for Hall on Instagram, which you can see below. The caption for his Instagram post reads as follows:

Pro wrestling just lost a legend in Scott Hall.

Scott came from an era of pro wrestling where wrestlers were the biggest and toughest men on the planet.

Scott was a big man who was athletically gifted. Tough as hell. And inside that ring he was an extraordinarily talented and intense athlete.

Before my match here with Scott, I made sure to tell him how much his in-ring work influenced me. When I was a rookie in wrestling, I would study Scott’s matches. His style, intensity, crispness, and his excellent in-ring IQ and psychology. I studied his matches, frame by frame.

He was shocked to hear this from me. We came up in different eras. He knew I was a student of the game, but had no idea he was one of the ones I studied.

He thought that was so cool and we went out there that night and lit it the fuck up inside that ring

It was my honor, brother.

And “thank you for the house”

Go rest high.

#TheBadGuy
#ScottHall
#rip

Others who shared tributes to Scott Hall include WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Kane, Jeff Jarrett, and more. Wrestling legend Kenta Kobashi also posted a message about Hall on social media as well. You can see all those tweets collected below:

