The Rock Thanks Rapper Mega Ran for Tribute to Rocky Johnson

– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acknowledged rapper Mega Ran recording a tribute to The Rock’s father, late WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who passed away last week. You can check out Mega Ran’s original tribute to Johnson and The Rock’s tweet in response below.

The Rock wrote in response to Mega Ran, “Appreciate these bars about my pops, Rocky Johnson. ‘First black tag team champs, I’m a believer’ He made us all believe. Thank you, brother. DJ Ps; today we lay the ‘Soulman’ to rest.”

The former WWE Superstar revealed that his father was laid to rest today. He previously confirmed Johnson died due to a blood clot that got its way into his lung and caused him to have a heart attack. Rocky Johnson was 75 years old.

Wrote some bars this morning for the Soulman Rocky Johnson.. many know him as @TheRock’s pops but dude was legendary. RIP 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/F23tzz9BQK — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) January 16, 2020