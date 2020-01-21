wrestling / News
The Rock Thanks Rapper Mega Ran for Tribute to Rocky Johnson
– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acknowledged rapper Mega Ran recording a tribute to The Rock’s father, late WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who passed away last week. You can check out Mega Ran’s original tribute to Johnson and The Rock’s tweet in response below.
The Rock wrote in response to Mega Ran, “Appreciate these bars about my pops, Rocky Johnson. ‘First black tag team champs, I’m a believer’ He made us all believe. Thank you, brother. DJ Ps; today we lay the ‘Soulman’ to rest.”
The former WWE Superstar revealed that his father was laid to rest today. He previously confirmed Johnson died due to a blood clot that got its way into his lung and caused him to have a heart attack. Rocky Johnson was 75 years old.
Wrote some bars this morning for the Soulman Rocky Johnson.. many know him as @TheRock’s pops but dude was legendary. RIP 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/F23tzz9BQK
— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) January 16, 2020
Appreciate these bars about my pops, Rocky Johnson.
“First black tag team champs, I’m a believer”
He made us all believe.
Thank you, brother. DJ
Ps; today we lay the “Soulman” to rest. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/euoyodEAkm
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson on Whether CM Punk Deserved a Better Run With the WWE Title, If He Was Surprised to See Punk on Backstage
- Triple H Clarifies Who Thought Of DX Name, Recalls Shawn Michaels Throwing Paper At Vince McMahon’s Forehead In Response To WWE Trying to Script DX
- Triple H Sets The Record Straight On Why He Left WCW, Describes His First Meeting with Vince McMahon
- Latest Being the Elite Recap: Kenny Omega Accidentally Hires Marty Jannetty