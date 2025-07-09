The Situation Responds To Being On Stacks Lorenzo’s Call-Out List

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was on Stacks Lorenzo’s list of potential call-outs, and he took to social media to respond. As noted, the new Heritage Cup Champion posted a tongue-in-cheek list of call-outs to his Twitter over the weekend which included Sorrentino, Koko B. Ware, “Fat Lexis King” and more.

Sorrentino saw the post and retweeted it, writing:

““I promised someone I love very much that I would never go back to being that person… but for you, I’m going to make an exception. We have a Situation.”

No word on whether this might lead to something happening on WWE TV.