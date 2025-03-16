The Undertaker Pushes Back On Criticism Of Triple H Going Into WWE Hall Of Fame

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about Triple H going into the Hall of Fame, criticism of the move and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Triple H going into the Hall of Fame: “Regardless of what people think, he is not going to put himself in the Hall of Fame. And if there’s anybody that is up there that deserves to be in the Hall of Fame — now I know he’s there in DX, but that’s completely different, right? But his resume speaks for itself. Anybody that understands anything about wrestling, he’s a first ballot Hall of Fame guy, but he is not going to put himself in there. And it’s just — there’s just certain people, it’s not a Hall of Fame if they’re not in it. And it has to be done. It has to, it had to be done.”

On backlash to Triple H going in: “And you know, all the jagoffs that have nothing to do but to get on social media sites and — you know, what? Screw them. It had to be done.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Six Feet Under an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.