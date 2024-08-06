The Undertaker Praises Logan Paul’s WWE US Championship Run

The Undertaker gave Logan Paul some props for his now-ended WWE United States Championship run. Paul held the title for 273 days until losing it to LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam, and Underatker was a guest on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast during which he put Paul’s work with the title over.

“What you’ve done, with your platform, for that title, has been very impressive,” Taker said (per Fightful). “You actually made that thing mean something. What you did, all the places you go, and with your brother. You’ve got that belt, that’s next level commitment, and that’s made that belt relevant again.”

Paul only defended the title twice during his reign. He featured the championship regularly in public appearances and on his various platforms such as YouTube.