The Undertaker Recalls Practicing WrestleMania 25 Finish With Shawn Michaels

– During his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed he and Shawn Michaels practiced the finish for their iconic match at WrestleMania 25 multiple times but never got it right. The Undertaker revealed they got right on the night of the match at the event.

The Phenom said on the match’s finish (via Fightful), “Only did it once. We practiced it and we could never get it. We just said, ‘Fuck it, we’ll do it tomorrow, and we hit it. We tried it three times the night before, I missed him every time. We do it in the show and [it was] perfect.”

The Undertaker won the match with Michaels at WrestleMania 25 and the rematch the following year.