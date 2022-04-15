The Undertaker Goes Turkey Hunting, Shares Pic Online

The Undertaker got some turkey hunting time in, posting a pic from his hunting session to social media. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Instagram with a pick of himself in camo with a crossbow zeroing in on some turkeys, writing:

“Finally getting some down time….thanks to @todd_snader & the fine folks at @bowtecharchery for this awesome Revolt XL that can even handle my draw length comfortably! #refusetofollow #txturkeyseason”

The Dead Man was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 weekend earlier this month.