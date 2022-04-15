wrestling / News
The Undertaker Goes Turkey Hunting, Shares Pic Online
April 15, 2022 | Posted by
The Undertaker got some turkey hunting time in, posting a pic from his hunting session to social media. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Instagram with a pick of himself in camo with a crossbow zeroing in on some turkeys, writing:
“Finally getting some down time….thanks to @todd_snader & the fine folks at @bowtecharchery for this awesome Revolt XL that can even handle my draw length comfortably! #refusetofollow #txturkeyseason”
The Dead Man was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 weekend earlier this month.
More Trending Stories
- The Good Brothers Confirm Their Impact Deals Are Expiring But Say They’re Loyal
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens At WWE WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon’s Stunner
- Roman Reigns Rips Up Sign Following WWE Raw, Wasn’t For Cody Rhodes (Clip)
- Road Dogg on Why He and Billy Gunn Weren’t Friends When They Were a Tag Team