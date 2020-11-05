The Von Erichs Get Hyped For The Restart in This Week’s MLW Pulp FUSION

The latest episode of MLW Pulp FUSION is online, and the Von Erichs are pumped up for The Restart. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:

Alex Hammerstone readies for the next battle against CONTRA

The Von Erichs get fired up about #TheRestart… but can Ross keep Marshall for doing something he’ll regret?

Davey Boy Smith Jr. addresses CONTRA trying to avoid a title fight.

Myron Reed signs the dotted line for the much anticipated World Middleweight title bout while Brian Pillman aims to make the 205 weight limit.

Tom Lawlor shops for a new sponsor in time for November 18th’s Opera Cup.