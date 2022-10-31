wrestling / News

The XFL Announces Team Names and New Logos

October 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
XFL New Logo 2020 Image Credit: XFL, Redbird Capital

The XFL will be attempting a third run next year and have released a new video announcing the team names and logos. The names include:

Arlington Renegades
D.C. Defenders
Houston Roughnecks
Orlando Guardians
San Antonio Brahmas
Seattle Sea Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks
Vegas Vipers

The shop is now open with merchandise for all eight teams, and can be found here.

