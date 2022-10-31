wrestling / News
The XFL Announces Team Names and New Logos
The XFL will be attempting a third run next year and have released a new video announcing the team names and logos. The names include:
Arlington Renegades
D.C. Defenders
Houston Roughnecks
Orlando Guardians
San Antonio Brahmas
Seattle Sea Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks
Vegas Vipers
The shop is now open with merchandise for all eight teams, and can be found here.
Allow us to introduce… OUR TEAMS.#XFL2023 @ESPN @LauraRutledge pic.twitter.com/a7IuQICNxg
— XFL (@XFL2023) October 31, 2022
Meet your Arlington Renegades. These straight shooters only listen to their pride and desire to take the victory that is theirs.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/0smYfT5dde
— Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) October 31, 2022
The DC Defenders are an unmatched defensive force overlooking the most guarded capital in the world. They don't give up ground, they take it. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/WdhtGFvGbB
— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) October 31, 2022
Straight off the oil rigs, please welcome your Houston Roughnecks. A Texan team who is as tough as they are tenacious, and don't know when to quit.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/VYBrI59GP0
— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) October 31, 2022
The Orlando Guardians are as unforgiving as the beating Florida sun. From the still waters of Central Florida, they lay ready to devour anything that ventures into their territory.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/VzQPAzcZnw
— Orlando Guardians (@XFLGuardians) October 31, 2022
The San Antonio Brahmas know no equal in power or size. The vast plains of San Antonio are where they get their boundless strength and piercing horns from. Victory is always on their horizon. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/G366gTKbQl
— San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) October 31, 2022
The Seattle Sea Dragons are the apex predator in the Puget Sound. Lurking in the deep depths of the city's waters, they await their prey. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/Aqvb3TyqUy
— Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) October 31, 2022
High up above, the St. Louis Battlehawks soar. They see everything from overhead as they wait for the right moment to sink their talons into the helpless down below. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/CppEjixypq
— St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) October 31, 2022
The Vipers are as dazzling as the Vegas strip from which they hail. Moving with precision and instinct, they incapacitate anyone unlucky enough to move into their line of fire.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/55Z9K2024m
— Vegas Vipers (@XFLVipers) October 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on ROH Talent Contracts & Deals in AEW
- Eddie Kingston on Jon Moxley Trying to Get Him to WWE, His Current Relationship With Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’