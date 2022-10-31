The XFL Announces Team Names and New Logos

The XFL will be attempting a third run next year and have released a new video announcing the team names and logos. The names include:

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis BattleHawks

Vegas Vipers

The shop is now open with merchandise for all eight teams, and can be found here.

Meet your Arlington Renegades. These straight shooters only listen to their pride and desire to take the victory that is theirs.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/0smYfT5dde — Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) October 31, 2022

The DC Defenders are an unmatched defensive force overlooking the most guarded capital in the world. They don't give up ground, they take it. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/WdhtGFvGbB — D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) October 31, 2022

Straight off the oil rigs, please welcome your Houston Roughnecks. A Texan team who is as tough as they are tenacious, and don't know when to quit.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/VYBrI59GP0 — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) October 31, 2022

The Orlando Guardians are as unforgiving as the beating Florida sun. From the still waters of Central Florida, they lay ready to devour anything that ventures into their territory.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/VzQPAzcZnw — Orlando Guardians (@XFLGuardians) October 31, 2022

The San Antonio Brahmas know no equal in power or size. The vast plains of San Antonio are where they get their boundless strength and piercing horns from. Victory is always on their horizon. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/G366gTKbQl — San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) October 31, 2022

The Seattle Sea Dragons are the apex predator in the Puget Sound. Lurking in the deep depths of the city's waters, they await their prey. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/Aqvb3TyqUy — Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) October 31, 2022

High up above, the St. Louis Battlehawks soar. They see everything from overhead as they wait for the right moment to sink their talons into the helpless down below. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/CppEjixypq — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) October 31, 2022