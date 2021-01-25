The Young Bucks & Good Brothers Have Fun, New No. 1 Contender For BTE Title In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers having fun, a new No. 1 contender for the BTE title, and much more. Here are the highlights:

* The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers joke around as the Good Brothers explain the reason for attacking Penta on Dynamite. Matt and Nick eventually thank them before wondering why Gallows and Anderson put a green screen behind them.

* Matt and Nick are in Jacksonville at a beachfront house. They’re running late for a meeting.

* Matt and Nick head to the parking lot, and Gallows and Anderson join them as they discuss Brandon Cutler sideswiping Christopher Daniels’ rental van.

* Matt and Nick chat with Private Party about whether they’ve turned heel. The Young Bucks think they’re being manipulated by Matt Hardy, but Hardy says he’s taking them to the top. Hardy claims they’re gonna win the Impact Tag titles and eventually face The Young Bucks.

* Kris Statlander abducts Jungle Boy.

* Alex Abrahantes makes Kool-Aid and talks to John Silver on the phone. Silver offers his recruiting job to Abrahantes. Santana wants to get to the bottom of the Kool-Aid situation and claims that he’s gonna put an end to it.

* The Dark Order is upset that Hangman Page turned them down. Everyone starts blaming each other as Colt Cabana tries to calm things. Silver suggests a slumber party.

* Statlander tries an experiment and eventually kicks Jungle Boy out of her spaceship.

* Sammy Guevara wins a challenge to become the No. 1 contender for the BTE title.

* Brandon Cutler is sleeping in a hotel lobby.