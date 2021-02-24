wrestling / News
Thea Trinidad Shows Off New Look, Teases Acting Work
Thea Trinidad, the former Zelina Vega, has a new hairstyle and looks to be heading to Hollywood to do some acting. Trinidad posted a video and some photos to her Twitter account unveiling a multi-toned hair color and noting that she was heading to Los Angeles from her home in Florida, with emojis suggesting that she’s doing some film work.
Trinidad’s 90-day non-compete clause expired with WWE earlier this month after she was released in mid-November. Since her release she has been focused entirely on streaming via her Twitch and YouTube channels as a gamer and chatting with fans. There’s no word on whether she’s set to show up in another wrestling company any time soon.
Good morning gamers ♥️🖤
New hurrr right thurrrrr. pic.twitter.com/s580N4D666
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) February 24, 2021
Aaand, action! pic.twitter.com/cjEXykSCzd
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) February 24, 2021
