Thea Trinidad Shows Off New Look, Teases Acting Work

Thea Trinidad, the former Zelina Vega, has a new hairstyle and looks to be heading to Hollywood to do some acting. Trinidad posted a video and some photos to her Twitter account unveiling a multi-toned hair color and noting that she was heading to Los Angeles from her home in Florida, with emojis suggesting that she’s doing some film work.

Trinidad’s 90-day non-compete clause expired with WWE earlier this month after she was released in mid-November. Since her release she has been focused entirely on streaming via her Twitch and YouTube channels as a gamer and chatting with fans. There’s no word on whether she’s set to show up in another wrestling company any time soon.