Thea Trinidad, Rhea Ripley, NXT Stars & More Model Aleister Black’s Clothing Line
April 6, 2021 | Posted by
Aleister Black’s clothing line Blxck Mass has a hell of a modeling team in Thea Trinidad, Rhea Ripley, Simone Johnson, and several other WWE and NXT stars. Blxck Mass released new photos showing off the line of apparel that you can see below, which includes the aforementioned names along with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ruby Riott, and Shotzi Blackheart.
Black and Trinidad, who are married, often model the company’s apparel lines on its social media pages. Black co-owns the company with Rosa Mendes’ longtime partner Bobby Schubenski.
