Thekla Officially Signs With AEW, Tony Khan Explains The Delay

Thekla officially debuted for AEW back in May, but today she has officially signed with company and is All Elite. In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan explained that he had to put her on probation due to her actions in STARDOM when she left that promotion. She was “fired” from STARDOM after attacking President Taro Okada in April.

He wrote: “Due to her attack on President @tokada_mh4e + her termination for cause from @we_are_stardom, after her debut June 4 at Fyter Fest #AEWCollision, I placed Thekla on a 45 day probation period before validating her contract. Her probation ended today. @toxic_thekla is All Elite!”