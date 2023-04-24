wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation ‘Best Of’ Episode Is Online

April 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

AEW is presenting the best matches from AEW Dark: Elevation for this week’s episode, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

AEW has not announced what matches are on the show, but have described the episode as follows:

“TONIGHT, it’s a special Best Of AEW Dark Elevation, where we’ll be throwing it back to some of the best matches that have graced our Monday nights over the years!”

